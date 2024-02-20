104 million baht approved to promote Maha Songkran World Water Festival

The Cabinet approved a budget of about Bt104 million from the Central Fund today, to promote the ”Maha Songkran World Water Festival” in Bangkok and across the country in April.

Hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the festive activities will be held from April 11 through 15 on Sanam Luang and Ratchadamnoen Road in Bangkok and in 16 other provinces to showcase Thailand’s “soft power” in food, sports, tourism, music, books, movies, games, arts, design and fashion.

By Thai PBS World

