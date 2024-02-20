104 million baht approved to promote Maha Songkran World Water Festival

TN
Songkran in Ayuttaya Province
Estimated read time 1 min read

The Cabinet approved a budget of about Bt104 million from the Central Fund today, to promote the ”Maha Songkran World Water Festival” in Bangkok and across the country in April.

Thai Cabinet Approves Extra Holiday for Songkran Festival

Hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the festive activities will be held from April 11 through 15 on Sanam Luang and Ratchadamnoen Road in Bangkok and in 16 other provinces to showcase Thailand’s “soft power” in food, sports, tourism, music, books, movies, games, arts, design and fashion.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply