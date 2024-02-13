Thai Cabinet Approves Extra Holiday for Songkran Festival

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (TNA) – The Cabinet has passed a resolution approving Friday, April 12, 2024, as an additional public holiday, creating a continuous holiday period of five days for Songkran Festival.
This decision comes in light of the upcoming Songkran Festival, during which a significant number of people will be traveling back to their hometowns and visiting various provinces, leading to increased traffic congestion and potential gridlocks.
