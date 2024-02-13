Thai Government Delays Proposed Recreational Cannabis Ban to Seek More Input

The proposed legislation that would ban recreational cannabis use in Thailand has been delayed by the government to gather further public feedback, according to Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew.
Thai cabinet has a new cannabis bill in hand
Following Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Minister Cholnan announced that the Ministry of Public Health requires more time to collect perspectives on the proposed bill. This delay prevents its immediate submission to the cabinet for consideration.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational
