Thai netizens rally in support of Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

A large number of Thai netizens have switched their Facebook covers and profile photos to include pictures of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and her favourite colour, purple, as a way of showing their support and respect for her. A trending emoji among Thai citizens on Facebook is a purple heart.

Thai Police Seeks Arrest Warrants For Royal Motorcade Honkers

The outpouring of support is in the wake of an incident on the expressway, in which a group of anti-monarchy activists are alleged to have tried to follow her royal motorcade.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

