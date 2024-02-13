Thai netizens rally in support of Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand. She is the second daughter of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and younger sister of King Vajiralongkorn.
A large number of Thai netizens have switched their Facebook covers and profile photos to include pictures of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and her favourite colour, purple, as a way of showing their support and respect for her. A trending emoji among Thai citizens on Facebook is a purple heart.

The outpouring of support is in the wake of an incident on the expressway, in which a group of anti-monarchy activists are alleged to have tried to follow her royal motorcade.

