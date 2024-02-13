Thai Police Seeks Arrest Warrants For Royal Motorcade Honkers

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (TNA) – The police are seeking arrest warrants from the court for monarchy-reform activist Tantawan Tuatulanon and her colleague of a protest group, who was the driver of the car that allegedly attempted to interrupt a royal motorcade.
Violations include insulting on-duty officials, causing public nuisance, and breaching of Section 116 of the Criminal Code which deals with sedition and inciting people to commit wrongdoing.
