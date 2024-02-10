Royalists clash with pro-democracy group at Bangkok’s Siam Square BTS station

Estimated read time 1 min read

A group of royalists clashed with pro-democracy demonstrators at the Siam Square sky train station today, forcing Pathumwan police and BTS officials to close all entrances to the connected malls.

The Taluwang anti-monarchy group, led by Tantawan Tuatulanon, held a rally at the station to explain an incident in which she was accused of honking a car horn at the convoy of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on an expressway in Bangkok.

By Thai PBS World

