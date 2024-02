KANCHANABURI: A woman has been charged with human trafficking for procuring girls aged under 18 into prostitution following a raid on the karaoke bar she owns in Muang district.

Police said they would also take action against customers who bought sex from the girls.

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

