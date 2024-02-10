University Student Fatally Shot in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang Drive-By Incident

In the early hours of Saturday, tragedy struck in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district as a 17-year-old university student lost his life in a drive-by shooting. Additionally, two other teenagers sustained injuries in the incident, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

Following the attack, authorities apprehended two 17-year-olds from the Thap Yao area of Lat Krabang. The suspects were swiftly taken into custody and are currently held at the police station. Upon interrogation, they admitted to their involvement in the shooting, citing a prior dispute with the victims.

At the scene of the shooting, responders found the 17-year-old victim, Thanakorn Chidkhoksung, lying on the road with critical injuries. Despite efforts by medical staff to resuscitate him, he tragically succumbed to his wounds. Nearby, a discarded crash helmet marked the site of the confrontation.

Further investigation revealed that two other teenagers, Ekkarin Pasanai and Sakkarin Phuatha, had sustained gunshot wounds in a separate location within Lat Krabang. Both victims were promptly transported to Lat Krabang Hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

According to statements from the injured boys, they were accompanied by the deceased victim and were riding a motorcycle when they came under fire from a group of teenagers on multiple motorcycles. The assailants fled the scene after the attack, leaving the victims in shock and distress.

In a poignant moment, authorities located the grandmother of the deceased victim. She recounted how her grandchild had left for college the previous day and had assured her he was with friends, never anticipating the tragic turn of events.

Despite the absence of eyewitnesses, diligent police work, including the review of CCTV footage, enabled the swift identification and apprehension of the suspects involved in the senseless violence that claimed the life of a promising young student.

-Thailand News (TN)

