Pattaya Baht Bus Driver Brutally Attacks Competitor After Argument Over Chinese Customers

Toyota Hilux Baht bus (Songthaew) in Pattaya
Two Songtaew drivers engaged in a heated argument on South Pattaya Road over who would transport Chinese tourists last weekend. The altercation resulted in one driver being hospitalized, while the other is now facing legal consequences.

Pattaya Songtaew Drivers Engage in Fierce Brawl for Passengers

The incident unfolded around 11:30 PM on February 4th, near Grand Honey 3 on South Pattaya Road. Responding to reports of a fight, police and rescue teams arrived to find 43-year-old Songtaew driver Mr. Kongsak Prakotcheu lying injured on the sidewalk. Mr. Kongsak sported a swollen face, bleeding from his nose and mouth, and a closed left eye that caused significant concern. After receiving initial first aid, he was rushed to Pattaya Hospital for further treatment.

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

