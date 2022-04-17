Violent clashes in Sweden following Quran burning









Maximum tension in Sweden for the third day in a row. Several police vehicles have been set on fire in Sveaparken park in Orebro, after a group of counter-demonstrators set fire to the area where Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Stram kurs party, had a permit to burn a Koran on Good Friday.

According to local media “AftenPosten”, Paludan is on an election tour in Sweden. Already on Thursday there were violent clashes between masked counter-demonstrators and police in both Linköping and Norrköping. Paludan had planned to burn Korans in both places.

On Friday, he traveled to the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby, where, at first, things went smoothly. However, when Paludan allegedly set fire to a copy of the Quran, stones were thrown and eight people were arrested, according to Stockholm Police.

“AftenPosten” claims that officers used tear gas to try to calm the situation. However, four police officers were injured and one person was stoned in the head, according to police spokeswoman Diana Qudhaib, who told the daily “Nerikes Allehanda” that conditions in the center of Orebro were “chaotic”.

Similar incidents occurred on Friday in the southern city of Örebro, while on Saturday similar situations were reported in the capital, Stockholm.

A bus was set on fire and other vehicles were damaged at the site of the previously authorized rally. The bus passengers had to be evacuated from the site, while the police forces were attacked with stones and Molotov cocktails.

According to the newspaper “Expressen”, the burning of the Koran planned by the extremist Rasmus Paludan never took place, because before it began, the police broke up the meeting.

