Entrepreneurs and employees at Phuket’s Walking Street stage peaceful gathering
Entertainment venues’ entrepreneurs and employees at Bangla Walking Street were gathering yesterday evening, April 16th, to stage a peaceful protest following a famous Thai lawyer’s video posted on social media of a venue that was allegedly opened over the legal closing time of 11:00 P.M.
The protest was triggered after Sittra Biabangkerd, Secretary-general of the Lawyers for the People Foundation, posted a 3-minute video clip on his social media account of an entertainment venue in Patong Bay Hill Hotel at around 2:00 AM. last Saturday, saying that local residents were allegedly bothered by loud noises and large gatherings at the venues that had illegally been opened over legal time, which was at 11:00 PM. currently due to Covid-19 mandates set by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, or CCSA, in Bangkok.
By Nop Meechukhun
