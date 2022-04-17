April 17, 2022

Full Moon Party draws over 10,000 revellers in Koh Phangan

2 hours ago TN
Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan

Full Moon Party June 2015 at Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan. Photo: Per Meistrup.




SURAT THANI: Haad Rin beach on Koh Phangan island off this southern coastal province was packed with revellers for the first full-scale Full Moon Party since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday night.

Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, more than 10,000 tourists – mostly foreigners – enjoyed an event that ran smoothly throughout the night with marine police, tourist police and immigration police and more than 60 administrative officials led by Surat Thani deputy governmor Suthipong Klai-udom deployed to maintain law and order.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Rebels Claim Responsibility for Ramadan Bombings in Pattani

9 hours ago TN
General view of Nakhon Si Thammarat in Southern Thailand

Old woman with COVID falls to her death at Nakhon Si Thammarat hospital

2 days ago TN
Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers

Villager killed, 3 officers injured in two explosions in Pattani

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Thai court grants conditional bail for former Democrat deputy leader Prinn

12 mins ago TN
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Luzhsky training range during the main stage of the Zapad joint Russian-Belarusian strategic exercises

Putin organizes pro-Ukraine invasion rallies in European cities

15 mins ago TN
Two vans of the Swedish Police in Stockholm

Violent clashes in Sweden following Quran burning

15 mins ago TN
Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket

Entrepreneurs and employees at Phuket’s Walking Street stage peaceful gathering

2 hours ago TN
Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan

Full Moon Party draws over 10,000 revellers in Koh Phangan

2 hours ago TN