Full Moon Party draws over 10,000 revellers in Koh Phangan









SURAT THANI: Haad Rin beach on Koh Phangan island off this southern coastal province was packed with revellers for the first full-scale Full Moon Party since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday night.

Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, more than 10,000 tourists – mostly foreigners – enjoyed an event that ran smoothly throughout the night with marine police, tourist police and immigration police and more than 60 administrative officials led by Surat Thani deputy governmor Suthipong Klai-udom deployed to maintain law and order.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

