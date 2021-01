SURAT THANI: The 109 people caught partying at a bar on Koh Phangan in contravention of Covid-19 restrictions have been fined 4,000 baht each.

They were also each sentenced to one month in prison, suspended for one year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

