January 29, 2021

Prayut tells police to take legal action against COVID-19-infected people who conceal their movements

Thai PM Prayut on a visit during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the national police chief, Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, to use the Communicable Disease Act against those who are infected with COVID-19 and intentionally withhold information about their movements from health officials.

The prime minister has assured the police chief that they are empowered to take legal action against such people, with health officials initiating the complaints.

