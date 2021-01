A drug suspect tried to escape detention on Friday by setting fire to a police pickup truck carrying him and three other detainees to the provincial court in Udon Thani.

The fire broke out in a pickup truck belonging to the of Nong Saen police station as it was heading to the court in Muang district where officers were seeking to further detain the four suspects.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

