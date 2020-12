UDON THANI: A slaughterhouse worker, believed to be high on drugs, killed two girls and wounded four women and a 13-year-old boy in a series of horrific knife attacks in Udon Thani town on Saturday, according to media reports.

He was later identified as Itthiphol Imphueng, 31, from Udon Thani’s Nong Wua So district, who worked at a slaughterhouse in Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

