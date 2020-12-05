Thais across country commemorate late King Bhumibol Adulyadej birthday anniversary

Thais across country commemorate late King Bhumibol Adulyadej birthday anniversary1 min read
Thousands of yellow-clad people gathered at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on Saturday to greet Their Majesties the King and the Queen and light candles to mark the birthday of late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and the national Father’s Day.
The government, which organised the ceremony, earlier invited people to greet Their Majesties, pay tribute to the late king and show their loyalty to the royal family at 7.19pm.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS