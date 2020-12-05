December 5, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thais across country commemorate late King Bhumibol Adulyadej birthday anniversary

1 min read
41 mins ago TN
Mayor John F. Collins and Mary Collins with Queen Sirikit and King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand in Boston, 1960

Mayor John F. Collins and Mary Collins with Queen Sirikit and King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand in Boston, 1960. Photo: Mayor John F. Collins records, Collection #0244.001, City of Boston Archives, Boston. CC BY 2.0.


Thousands of yellow-clad people gathered at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on Saturday to greet Their Majesties the King and the Queen and light candles to mark the birthday of late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and the national Father’s Day.

The government, which organised the ceremony, earlier invited people to greet Their Majesties, pay tribute to the late king and show their loyalty to the royal family at 7.19pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Thais across country commemorate late King Bhumibol Adulyadej birthday anniversary 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Emergency health centres to open nationwide ahead of possible COVID-19 spread

50 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut to Visit Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday

58 mins ago TN
1 min read

Online alcohol sales banned from December 7

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thais across country commemorate late King Bhumibol Adulyadej birthday anniversary

41 mins ago TN
1 min read

Emergency health centres to open nationwide ahead of possible COVID-19 spread

50 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut to Visit Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday

58 mins ago TN
1 min read

CCTV to catch motorcyclists without helmets to be launched in Chiang Mai on Dec 15th

1 hour ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close