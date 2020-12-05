December 5, 2020

Emergency health centres to open nationwide ahead of possible COVID-19 spread

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has instructed all provincial administrations to open emergency health centres, as a precautionary measure in case COVID-19 begins to spread, following the outbreak in Chiang Rai after infected Thais returned illegally from Myanmar.

Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiatipoom Wongrachit said that the pandemic is still spreading in Myanmar and several Thai people who worked there, and have returned to Thailand, have been found to be infected.

