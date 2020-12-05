Emergency health centres to open nationwide ahead of possible COVID-19 spread

Emergency health centres to open nationwide ahead of possible COVID-19 spread1 min read
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has instructed all provincial administrations to open emergency health centres, as a precautionary measure in case COVID-19 begins to spread, following the outbreak in Chiang Rai after infected Thais returned illegally from Myanmar.
Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiatipoom Wongrachit said that the pandemic is still spreading in Myanmar and several Thai people who worked there, and have returned to Thailand, have been found to be infected.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World