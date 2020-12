BANGKOK, Dec 4 (TNA) — The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 14 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, consisting of 13 arrivals and one locally infected man in Chiang Rai province.

The 13 quarantined arrivals comprised one each from Ukraine, Nepal, the Netherlands, Czech and Norway, two from Germany and three each from the United States and Myanmar.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

