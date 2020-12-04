US senators propose resolution to support Thai pro-democracy protests

US senators propose resolution to support Thai pro-democracy protests1 min read
A group of US senators, including Thai-born Tammy Duckworth, have introduced a resolution to show solidarity and support for freedom of speech and freedom of assembly in Thailand in the face of the ongoing anti-government protests.
“At a time when democracy is under assault from so many quarters it is critical that the United States Senate stand with the democracy movement in Thailand,” said Bob Menendez, a Democrat senator from New Jersey.
By Thai PBS World