December 4, 2020

US senators propose resolution to support Thai pro-democracy protests

A group of US senators, including Thai-born Tammy Duckworth, have introduced a resolution to show solidarity and support for freedom of speech and freedom of assembly in Thailand in the face of the ongoing anti-government protests.

“At a time when democracy is under assault from so many quarters it is critical that the United States Senate stand with the democracy movement in Thailand,” said Bob Menendez, a Democrat senator from New Jersey.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

