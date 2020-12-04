US senators propose resolution to support Thai pro-democracy protests





A group of US senators, including Thai-born Tammy Duckworth, have introduced a resolution to show solidarity and support for freedom of speech and freedom of assembly in Thailand in the face of the ongoing anti-government protests.

“At a time when democracy is under assault from so many quarters it is critical that the United States Senate stand with the democracy movement in Thailand,” said Bob Menendez, a Democrat senator from New Jersey.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



