A ban on online sales of alcoholic beverages takes effect on Monday, with violators liable to fines and prison terms.

Dr Niphon Chinanonwet, director of the Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee, said on Friday the Dec 7 prohibition, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, was a response to increasing online sales of alcoholic beverages by both small and large vendors.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

