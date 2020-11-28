Thailand to start prohibit selling and promoting alcohol online on December 7





Thailand will officially prohibit selling and promoting alcoholic drinks on every online platform on December 7, following previous notification from the Royal Gazette in early September.

The Royal Gazette had published the announcement of “Prohibition of the sale of alcoholic beverages via electronic sales nationwide, B.E. 2563” on September 8 as alcohol nowadays became more easily accessible online due to the popularity of social media platforms.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

