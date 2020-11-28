November 28, 2020

National security agencies predict prolonged protests

Anti-government Protest at Kaset Intersection in Bangkok on 19th October 2020

Anti-government Protest at Kaset Intersection in Bangkok on 19th October 2020. Photo: Khaosod English. Creative Commons 4.0 share-alike permission has been agreed by Khaosod English News Chief Teeranai Charuvastra on October 23rd.


Thailand’s national security agencies have expressed concern that the current political conflict will continue for a long time and will seriously impact the nation’s already depressed economy, especially the blocking of roads in commercial areas by protesters, which are causing hardship to the general public, said Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister, today.

While assuring that the military will not stage a coup to end the conflict, he reminded the anti-establishment protesters to be aware of the hardships being caused to others and urged them to comply with the law.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

