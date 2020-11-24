24 year old Thai woman is new COVID-19 local case in Chiang Mai





Chiang Mai, Thailand – Chiang Mai Officials, including the Governor, have announced a domestic case of the Covid-19 disease has been found in the province and is considered a locally spread case, while calling for calm from residents.

The patient is a 24 year old Thai woman who had recently returned from Myanmar, but did not go through quarantine, according to the officials at the press conference. The reason for not going through quarantine was not immediately clear and Dr. Sophon stated that the Governor would be giving more details at a later time. Dr. Sophon did, however, note that if the patient was found to have entered the country illegally legal charges would likely apply.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



