November 29, 2020

24 year old Thai woman is new COVID-19 local case in Chiang Mai

Pharmacy in Chiang Mai

A pharmacy in Chiang Mai. Photo: Giulia Molinari / flickr.


Chiang Mai, Thailand – Chiang Mai Officials, including the Governor, have announced a domestic case of the Covid-19 disease has been found in the province and is considered a locally spread case, while calling for calm from residents.

The patient is a 24 year old Thai woman who had recently returned from Myanmar, but did not go through quarantine, according to the officials at the press conference. The reason for not going through quarantine was not immediately clear and Dr. Sophon stated that the Governor would be giving more details at a later time. Dr. Sophon did, however, note that if the patient was found to have entered the country illegally legal charges would likely apply.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

