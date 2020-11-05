November 29, 2020

5 killed, 4 injured in pickup-SUV crash in Nakhon Ratchasima

Mittraphap Road, Korat province

Mittraphap Road in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Edogawa.


NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Five members of a family, including one boy and two girls, were killed and four men injured in a violent collision between a pickup and a sport utility vehicle in Non Daeng district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at about 6.40am between kilometres 127 and 128 on Mittraphap highway near Ban Krok village of tambon Yao Yai, north of Nakhon Ratchasima town.

