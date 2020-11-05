5 killed, 4 injured in pickup-SUV crash in Nakhon Ratchasima

5 killed, 4 injured in pickup-SUV crash in Nakhon Ratchasima1 min read
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Five members of a family, including one boy and two girls, were killed and four men injured in a violent collision between a pickup and a sport utility vehicle in Non Daeng district on Sunday morning.
The accident occurred at about 6.40am between kilometres 127 and 128 on Mittraphap highway near Ban Krok village of tambon Yao Yai, north of Nakhon Ratchasima town.
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST