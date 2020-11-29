November 29, 2020

Protesters move protest venue to army barracks in Bang khen district

32 seconds ago TN
Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok and the elevated Don Mueang Tollway

Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok and the elevated Don Mueang Tollway. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.


Anti-establishment protesters have decided to relocate this afternoon’s rally, from the First Infantry Battalion of the Royal Guards, on Vibhavadi Rangsit highway, to the 11th Infantry Regiment of the Royal Guards in Bang khen district.

The change of venue was announced at 10am this morning (Sunday) in a Facebook post by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration. No reason was given for the change, but followers of the student-led movement were told to gather at the BTS station at Wat Phra Sri Mahatat, before a planned march late this afternoon to the army barracks in Bang khen.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

