November 30, 2020

Thailand is in the process of “Ease of Doing Business” reforms

Buildings in Bangkok

Buildings in Bangkok. Photo: free-pix-bkk (PIxabay).


BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has made improving the business environment in Thailand a key policy by setting a goal to raise the ranking of the ease of doing business to be among the top 20 countries in the world. The public and private Sectors today organized a platform to achieve the goal.

The Office of the Public Sector Development Commission (OPDC), responsible for driving and monitoring the ease of doing business related reforms and strengthening the competitive environment, is hosting a briefing session on “Status and Progress of Thailand’s Ease of Doing Business Reforms.” Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam and Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow participated in the event.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tarin Angskul,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

