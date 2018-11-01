Chinese business in Bangkok
Thailand ranked 27th in global doing business report

By TN / November 1, 2018

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (TNA) – Thailand is ranked the 27th place globally in the Ease of Doing Business report 2019, released by the World Bank.

The World Bank report ranks 190 economies based on how easy it is to do business there.

The rankings take into account a number of factors, including trading regulations and investment laws.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

