Democrats’ Thailand-first e-vote fails on forgotten setting

The Democrat Party was forced to postpone Thursday’s planned e-voting at northern and central plains branches to select the man who will lead them into the general election – because someone forgot to set the clock.
Thailand’s oldest party was all set for historic electronic voting to begin at branches in Bangkok, the North and the Central Plains at 8am on Thursday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
