Waves cause roadway erosion in Songkhla





SONGKHLA, 2nd November 2018 (NNT) – Songkhla residents are calling on the Department of Rural Roads to install street lights along the road between Jana district and the municipality to help drivers see at night especially after it has been eroded by strong wave action.

The damage, which occurred on a 10-meter stretch of the road, is likely to worsen as waves continue to erode the shoreline. Without warning signs or street lights, cars are often forced to swerve suddenly to avoid a hole in the road, and some have been forced off the side of the roadway.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

