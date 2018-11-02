Waves cause roadway erosion in Songkhla

SONGKHLA, 2nd November 2018 (NNT) – Songkhla residents are calling on the Department of Rural Roads to install street lights along the road between Jana district and the municipality to help drivers see at night especially after it has been eroded by strong wave action.
The damage, which occurred on a 10-meter stretch of the road, is likely to worsen as waves continue to erode the shoreline. Without warning signs or street lights, cars are often forced to swerve suddenly to avoid a hole in the road, and some have been forced off the side of the roadway.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
