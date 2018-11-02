Elderly worker found dead amid Lop Buri chill

An elderly Khon Kaen man living in Lop Buri who apparently died in his sleep on Friday morning may have succumbed to the cold as the temperature dropped to 19 degrees Celsius.
Thongbai Phota, 71, was found dead in his room in workers’ quarters at a recycling plant in Pattana Nikhom district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
