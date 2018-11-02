Tour operator arrested 7 years after Korea trip fraud





A tour operator has been arrested in Bangkok seven years after he allegedly swindled 41 holidaymakers out of almost one million baht in total for a trip to South Korea that did not materialise.

Theeraphon Phongwet, 49, wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Lop Buri provincial court in January 2011 for public fraud, was apprehended at the car park of Supalai Sathon-Charoenrat Condominium in Bang Kholaem district, Bangkok, on Friday by Crime Suppression Division police.

