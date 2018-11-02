Cops Punished Over Halloween Rager Packed With Minors, Drugs

SARABURI — Five Saraburi police were removed from their positions following a raid that found a pub packed with underage revelers and rampant drug use.
Five members of the Nong Khae police force Thursday were removed from active duty and ordered to report to regional police headquarters for dereliction of duty after 128 minors were found at the Back Mountain Pub on Halloween night. Officers said 130 attendees tested positive for drugs.
By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English
