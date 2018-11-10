City of Songkhla
10 Malaysian Scammers, 5 Thai Accomplices Arrested in Thai South

By TN / November 2, 2018

SONGKHLA, Nov 1 (TNA)- Ten Malaysian scammers and five Thai accomplices on Thursday were arrested in Thailand’s Songkhla province after luring fellow Malaysians to donate via a fraudulent call center.

Running the scam out of two rental properties in Sadao district, the gang had snatched over Bt5 million a month in the past five years, said Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, acting Immigration Bureau chief.

