10 Malaysian Scammers, 5 Thai Accomplices Arrested in Thai South

SONGKHLA, Nov 1 (TNA)- Ten Malaysian scammers and five Thai accomplices on Thursday were arrested in Thailand’s Songkhla province after luring fellow Malaysians to donate via a fraudulent call center.
Running the scam out of two rental properties in Sadao district, the gang had snatched over Bt5 million a month in the past five years, said Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, acting Immigration Bureau chief.
