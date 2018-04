A local dormitory proprietor in Songkhla, a suspect accused of raping a Mathayom 6 female student by using an electric stun gun to immobilise her, was arrested yesterday.

The suspect was named as Krisada Yandwisedpakdi, 46, owner of Landmark Residence on Chaliew Uthit Road. The dormitory is famous among students and Mr Krisada was reported as being friendly with female students in particular, according to the police.

ASWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST