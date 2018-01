People in most parts of the country with the exception of the southern region will experience another round of cold weather for the whole week starting on Monday, with the northeastern region being the first to be hit by the cold front from China.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast that the northeastern provinces will experience after which temperature will start to drop between 4-6 degrees Celsius as the high pressure from China sets in.

By Thai PBS