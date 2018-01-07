Roi Et to hold first rice straw art festival

BANGKOK, 7th January 2018 (NNT) – The northeastern province of Roi Et is set to hold its first art exhibition featuring creations made from rice straw in a bid to promote the tourism industry.

Roi Et Provincial Governor Wanchai Kongkasem, today chaired a media conference on the exhibition, which is designed to promote the province among residents and tourists as well as boost the operation of the project dedicated to the transfer of technology and the finding of markets for Hom Mali rice.

