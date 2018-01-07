Sunday, January 7, 2018
Home > Asia > Strong Earthquake Hits India-Myanmar Border, Scale of Damage Unclear

Strong Earthquake Hits India-Myanmar Border, Scale of Damage Unclear

Sittwe, Rakhine State
TN Asia 0

A 5.5 magnitude quake has hit to the east of Imphal, the capital of the Indian northeastern state of Manipur, according to the US Geological Survey service. Earlier, the Islamic Republic of Iran had suffered from an earthquake which left over 20 individuals injured.

The earthquake struck some 100 kilometers from the city at the depth of approximately 30 kilometers. There have been no immediate reports of casualties and property damage caused by the natural phenomenon.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

New South Wales Police Force car

Major Terrorist Attack in Australia ‘Inevitable’, Says Counter-Terrorism Chief

Breaking News

Mount Fuji: the home of Japan’s next big quake?

Breaking News

More than 400 German Citizens Fight For Terrorists in Syria and Iraq: Reports

Leave a Reply