Sunday, January 7, 2018
Home > Asia > 21 Injured in 5.1-Magnitude Quake in Western Iran

21 Injured in 5.1-Magnitude Quake in Western Iran

Turkey-Iran border in Bazargan
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit a western Iranian town, injuring 21 people.

The quake occurred in Iran’s western town of Sarpol-e Zahab, around 320 miles west of Tehran, in Kermanshah Province at around 06:52 pm local time on Saturday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the epicenter of the quake was about eight km deep.

The quake left 21 people injured in rural and urban area.

Officials have dispatched search and rescue teams to the quake-hit areas.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Indonesian Singer Performs for 45 Minutes after King Cobra Bite, Dies on Stage

School Bus in Peshawar

436-Kilogram Pakistani Hulk Claims to Be World’s Strongest Man

Thousands Protest in Malaysia’s Capital

Leave a Reply