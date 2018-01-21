21 Injured in 5.1-Magnitude Quake in Western Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit a western Iranian town, injuring 21 people.

The quake occurred in Iran’s western town of Sarpol-e Zahab, around 320 miles west of Tehran, in Kermanshah Province at around 06:52 pm local time on Saturday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the epicenter of the quake was about eight km deep.

The quake left 21 people injured in rural and urban area.

Officials have dispatched search and rescue teams to the quake-hit areas.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency