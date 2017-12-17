17 Injured in Powerful Earthquake in SE Iran: Official

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Seventeen people have been injured in an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale that jolted Iran’s southeastern province of Kerman on Tuesday, Seyed Mohammad Saberi, the head of the province’s medical emergency center said.

According to the Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake hit an area near Hojedk in Kerman Province at 12:13 PM (local time).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was determined to be at 30.75 degrees north latitude and 57.32 degrees east longitude

Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, Saberi said that so far, 17 people have been taken to hospitals in Kerman following the strong quake.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency