Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Bangkok begins repair work on Ladprao intersection bridge

Bangkok begins repair work on Ladprao intersection bridge

The newly renovated CentralPlaza Ladprao reopened on August 28, 2011. Photo
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK, 13th December 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Highways Department has begun maintenance work on the Ladprao Intersection flyover bridge after discovering damage to its metal structure and will be closing one lane each night while allowing all lanes to stay open during the day.

Authorities of the Bangkok Highways Department have moved heavy machinery to the Ladprao Intersection Bridge to begin the repair work on its inbound Vipavadee side, its lanes heading towards Saphan Kwai and the side heading towards Suthisarn. The work was prompted by the recent discovery of tears in an area of the bridge’s metal structure.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Don Mueang Tollway in Bangkok

Girl, 13, accuses woman of forcing her to sell sex

Breaking News

BMA braces for possible earthquake in Bangkok

Domestic terminal Check-in at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok

AOT officially opens Terminal 2 building at Don Muang airport

Leave a Reply