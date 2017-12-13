Bangkok begins repair work on Ladprao intersection bridge

BANGKOK, 13th December 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Highways Department has begun maintenance work on the Ladprao Intersection flyover bridge after discovering damage to its metal structure and will be closing one lane each night while allowing all lanes to stay open during the day.

Authorities of the Bangkok Highways Department have moved heavy machinery to the Ladprao Intersection Bridge to begin the repair work on its inbound Vipavadee side, its lanes heading towards Saphan Kwai and the side heading towards Suthisarn. The work was prompted by the recent discovery of tears in an area of the bridge’s metal structure.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand