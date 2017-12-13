Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Log poachers caught by camera traps, detained

Khao Yai National Park
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Three Cambodian nationals have been detained for questioning on suspicion of illegal logging after being photographed by camera traps in Thap Lan National Park.

Forest rangers led by Phakphume Aram-sirirujivet, chief of Zone 5 Thap Lan National Park, detained the men late on Tuesday after they were alerted to possible illegal activity by camera traps in the forest, part of the Network Centric Anti-Poaching System (NCAPS).

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST

