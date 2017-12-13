Wednesday, December 13, 2017
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha visits Kalasin

Motorcycle converted into a Tuk Tuk in Kalasin
KALASIN, 13th December 2017, (NNT) – The Prime Minister has traveled to the Northeastern province of Kalasin, to distribute agricultural equipment, visit a silk exhibition and look into the area’s water management policy.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet members left Bangkok at about seven this morning via plane to Roi Et, before taking a helicopter to the Baan Phon central sports stadium in Kham Muang district of Kalasin.

