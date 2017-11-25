Cabinet reshuffle aims at improving efficiency: PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has insisted that the most recent reshuffle of the cabinet, published in the Royal Gazette on Nov 24, is intended to improve the government’s work efficiency, government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said on Saturday (Nov 25).

The spokesman said Gen Prayut would like the people to have confidence in him and the new cabinet, which he said will follow the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO)’s roadmap with improved efficiency.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS