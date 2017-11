Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has confirmed he has finished with a new list of cabinet – with Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, Gen Anupong Paojinda and Gen Chatchai Sarikulya remaining intact

The new cabinet is expected to be in place in December, said Gen Prayut said on today (Nov 17) at Government House after a meeting of the Special Economic Development Zone Policy Committee.

By Thai PBS