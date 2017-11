A Spanish couple, who went for a trekking of Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province and got lost in the jungle on Friday night (Nov 17), were found by park officials on Saturday in safe condition.

The man was identified as Jorge Iriras Cerda, 52, and the woman Monreal Lago, 52. The man was unscathed while the woman had a small wound on her right eyebrow.

Full story: a href=”http://englishnews.thaipbs.or.th/spanish-couple-found-getting-lost-khao-yai/”>thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS