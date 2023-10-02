Body Believed to Be Foreigner Found Adrift off Sattahip Coast

View of Sattahip district in Chonburi. Photo: icon0 com / Public Domain Pictures.net. CC0.

Local fishermen discovered a mysterious body, believed to be that of a foreigner, off the coast of Sattahip district on Saturday, September 30th.

Sattahip Police Arrest 52 Teenagers Holding Villa Party with Illegal Drugs and Gambling

Pol Lt Col Pongphisut Mahasetthaworakul, the deputy investigator of the Sattahip Police Station, was notified of the body at 4 PM by local fishermen fishing in Sattahip Bay, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts