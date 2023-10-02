October 2, 2023

Body Believed to Be Foreigner Found Adrift off Sattahip Coast

View of Sattahip in Pattaya, Chonburi

View of Sattahip district in Chonburi. Photo: icon0 com / Public Domain Pictures.net. CC0.

Local fishermen discovered a mysterious body, believed to be that of a foreigner, off the coast of Sattahip district on Saturday, September 30th.

Pol Lt Col Pongphisut Mahasetthaworakul, the deputy investigator of the Sattahip Police Station, was notified of the body at 4 PM by local fishermen fishing in Sattahip Bay, Chonburi province.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

TN

