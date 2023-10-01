Tragic accident claims lives of Dutch father and son in Korat

Traffic on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, through Sikhio district in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo มะเดื่อ แสลงหลวง.

A devastating accident occurred on Mittraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima in which two people lost their lives. A 79-year-old Dutchman was driving back to Udon Thani province with his 49-year-old son. Unfortunately, the car spun out of control and crashed into a concrete barrier. Local authorities suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Mittraphap Road under 50-80cm water affecting inbound traffic to Bangkok

The impact proved fatal for both father and son, while the passenger next to him survived with minor injuries. Rescue teams were forced to use cutting machinery to remove the bodies from the wreckage.

Police officers from Pak Chong police station, rushed to the scene of the accident to examine it. The vehicle, a MG pick-up truck, had suffered major damage. The right front wheel had come off and the right front of the car was completely smashed.

The deceased driver and his son had been residing in Udon Thani for more than two decades. They were returning home from a business trip to Bangkok.

-Thailand News (TN)

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts