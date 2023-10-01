Tragic accident claims lives of Dutch father and son in Korat
A tragic accident claims lives of Dutch father and son on Mittraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima province.
A devastating accident occurred on Mittraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima in which two people lost their lives. A 79-year-old Dutchman was driving back to Udon Thani province with his 49-year-old son. Unfortunately, the car spun out of control and crashed into a concrete barrier. Local authorities suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
The impact proved fatal for both father and son, while the passenger next to him survived with minor injuries. Rescue teams were forced to use cutting machinery to remove the bodies from the wreckage.
Police officers from Pak Chong police station, rushed to the scene of the accident to examine it. The vehicle, a MG pick-up truck, had suffered major damage. The right front wheel had come off and the right front of the car was completely smashed.
The deceased driver and his son had been residing in Udon Thani for more than two decades. They were returning home from a business trip to Bangkok.
