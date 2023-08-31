Sattahip Police Arrest 52 Teenagers Holding Villa Party with Illegal Drugs and Gambling
Police raided a daytime party in Sattahip where 52 teenagers were arrested and illegal drugs were seized.
A team of 30 police led by the Satthahip Police Chief Colonel Panya Damlek raided a pool villa in M.4. on Wednesday afternoon, August 30th, 2023. Colonel Panya told the Pattaya News that the raid came after police were notified from nearby residents that the party caused a public nuisance with loud songs stopping residents from sleeping and many parked cars in the area blocking regular traffic and even resident’s driveways.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News