Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Photo: Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr. CC BY 2.0.

BANGKOK, Aug 31 (TNA) – Palang Pracharath party (PPRP) leader Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon says he will resign as an MP soon.

Prawit quits as leader of Palang Pracharath, is renominated, reassumes the post

He will continue to serve as the head of the party and will hand over his parliamentary responsibilities to others, he said while extending good luck wishes to all.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

